Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kinuyo Kita. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kinuyo Kita, a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 26, 2019 at age 84. Kinuyo was born in Takamatsu, Japan on December 16, 1934 to Zempei and Kikuno Ueta. She married her high school sweetheart, Yukio Kita on November 30, 1958 and raised their only child, Yuki, in Tokyo, Japan. She was very involved at Himonya Church (United Churches of Christ of Japan) in Tokyo, and also volunteered and traveled for an NGO to places such as Sri Lanka and China. Her adventurous spirit brought her to USA at age 62 to live with her daughter's family and she learned English for the first time by attending Whatcom Community College's ESL classes. She also volunteered at her grandsons' school at Lynden Christian's Cash for Trash program and participated in senior bowling league at Park Bowl in Bellingham. Kinuyo traveled extensively, visiting some 40 countries, sometimes going by herself to places such as New York City and London. She also had a talent for flower arrangement and calligraphy, using her gifts to serve her church with beautiful arrangements and writing baptismal certificates. She loved the Seattle Mariners, especially Ichiro, and often went to their games by train. She was an amazing cook and blessed many with her beautiful presentations. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Yukio Kita of Tokyo, Japan in 1985; and brother, Yoshiteru Ueta of Takamatsu, Japan. She is survived by her sister, Ruriko Morikawa of Takamatsu, Japan; brother, Yoshihide Ueta of Osaka, Japan; daughter and son-in-law, Yuki and Robin Caldwell of Lynden, WA.; grandsons, Christopher (Becky) Caldwell (and great grandsons, Lawrence and Tito); and Daniel Caldwell in Seattle. A memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 Saturday at 11 am at Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene, 8686 Vinup Rd. Lynden, WA, officiated by Pastor Gary Miles. Memorial gifts may be made to at . The family would like to thank many who took such good care of her including HomePlace Burlington Memory Care facility and Skagit Hospice Care. Her constant smiles were a joy to many.

Kinuyo Kita, a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 26, 2019 at age 84. Kinuyo was born in Takamatsu, Japan on December 16, 1934 to Zempei and Kikuno Ueta. She married her high school sweetheart, Yukio Kita on November 30, 1958 and raised their only child, Yuki, in Tokyo, Japan. She was very involved at Himonya Church (United Churches of Christ of Japan) in Tokyo, and also volunteered and traveled for an NGO to places such as Sri Lanka and China. Her adventurous spirit brought her to USA at age 62 to live with her daughter's family and she learned English for the first time by attending Whatcom Community College's ESL classes. She also volunteered at her grandsons' school at Lynden Christian's Cash for Trash program and participated in senior bowling league at Park Bowl in Bellingham. Kinuyo traveled extensively, visiting some 40 countries, sometimes going by herself to places such as New York City and London. She also had a talent for flower arrangement and calligraphy, using her gifts to serve her church with beautiful arrangements and writing baptismal certificates. She loved the Seattle Mariners, especially Ichiro, and often went to their games by train. She was an amazing cook and blessed many with her beautiful presentations. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Yukio Kita of Tokyo, Japan in 1985; and brother, Yoshiteru Ueta of Takamatsu, Japan. She is survived by her sister, Ruriko Morikawa of Takamatsu, Japan; brother, Yoshihide Ueta of Osaka, Japan; daughter and son-in-law, Yuki and Robin Caldwell of Lynden, WA.; grandsons, Christopher (Becky) Caldwell (and great grandsons, Lawrence and Tito); and Daniel Caldwell in Seattle. A memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 Saturday at 11 am at Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene, 8686 Vinup Rd. Lynden, WA, officiated by Pastor Gary Miles. Memorial gifts may be made to at . The family would like to thank many who took such good care of her including HomePlace Burlington Memory Care facility and Skagit Hospice Care. Her constant smiles were a joy to many. Published in Bellingham Herald on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.