Kip Carpenter

August 23, 1957 - October 29, 2020

Blaine, Washington - Kip M Carpenter 63 of Ferndale & Blaine WA passed away on 10/29/20 after a long battle with cancer. Kip leaves behind his wife Julianna Kindllund-Carpenter. Kip & Julianna fostered 79 children and adopted or did guardianship for many of them. Kip leaves behind his mom Shirley Wood of Seattle, WA. His sister Kim (Robert) Clements of Moscow ID. His children Rory (Rheagan) Gambini and grandchildren Carlee, Chloe & Mykah of Custer, WA. Daughter in law Chelsey Crediford and grandchildren Alicia, Nevaeh, Nilay & Airabella of Blaine, WA. Son Matt Carr and granddaughter Rori of Vietnam. Daughter Kristiana Carpenter (Gary) and grandson Killian of Dahlhart TX. Son Mike Carpenter of Ferndale, WA. Daughter Cassinda Carpenter and grandson Miles of Bellingham, WA. Daughter Brianna Lindsey (Michael) and grandchildren Emyliana and Harper of Bellingham. Daughter Maria Polanco of Mt Vernon, WA. Daughter Amanda (John) Hull and grandchildren Lola, Oliver & Everett of Louisa VA. And God children Taylor Everlund, Allie Hovde and Kareesa Stangland, As well as many foster children, aunts, uncles & cousins & many friends that loved him. He is preceded in death by his father Kenny Carpenter, daughter Makyla Mae Carpenter, son Jeremiah Carpenter and mother in law Alpha Kindlund.

Kip loved helping the community and volunteering to help children beside his wife Julianna at Blue Skies for Children and Ferndale Holiday Giving Store. He never complained he just jumped in to help do whatever was needed. Kip was always there to help anyone who needed it.

Due to covid we will be having a unique celebration of life for Kip. It will be an open house on Saturday November 14, 2020 at Squalicum Boathouse 2600 N Harbor Loop Dr, Bellingham, from 12:30-3:30. It is a potluck (Kip's favorite).





