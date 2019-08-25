Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirby T. Salhus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kirby T. Salhus, 53, of Bellingham, WA passed away unexpectedly after a brief fight with lung cancer Thursday, August 15th at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was born May 24,1966 in Bismarck, ND to parents Robert & Irene Salhus (Gimble). He is survived by his lifelong love Tina Tom, his three children: Clarissa (Dustin), Erica (Derek), and Stephen Salhus, and two grandchildren Aaliyah and Mayson Woods; siblings Dennis (Sharon), Lowell (Katie), and Marsha Tieri; and many loving friends and extended family members. Kirby is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Irene Salhus (Gimble), Clarence and Francis Tom (Phair), Melvina Tom, Clarence Tom Jr (Boogie), Richard Ballew Jr (Little Rick), Timothy Ballew, and Al Tieri. Kirby was an electrician for most of his life and his lifelong passions included fishing, restoring classic cars and spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 30th, 3pm at Enterprise Cemetery in Ferndale, WA.

