Kristine “Kristi” Alexandra Dang came into this world on July 26, 1972 in Lakewood, CO. She passed June 16, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. Petrillo, her birth name is traced back to medieval Venice and translates to, “rock.” This fearless and unapologetically vivacious woman lived up to her birth name often serving as an anchor to the many who knew and loved her. Routinely challenging the status quo and committed to a life of knowing whilst honoring other’s truth, she never missed an opportunity to make a joke or talk about poop. She loved inherently and will forever be a beacon of light in all of our hearts. Kristi is survived by her husband, Hung Dang, her step-children Kieran and Simon Dang, mother, Mary Hazel Petrillo, her siblings, Michael (Kristi) Mack, Dale Ann Mack, Sharon Mack, Kelly Yatckoske, Kevin Mack, 9 nieces and nephews, 9 great-nieces and nephews, and her chosen family Jackie Thomason, Chris and Lila Gray and their children. Kristi was preceded in death by her father, Fred Petrillo. A gathering for family and friends is being planned for Saturday, June 27th. Please contact the family for details. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
