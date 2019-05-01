Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kurt Alex Andreassen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kurt Alex Andreassen passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his Bellingham home on April 19, 2019. He was 50 years old. Kurt was born in San Francisco, California on July 20, 1968. The family relocated to Bellingham, Washington in 1978. After working as a commercial fisherman with his Dad, he worked the next 30 years at Hilton Harbor Marina in Bellingham. He was the Marina Manager, a job that he loved and where he had so many friends. Kurt was a kind and loving soul. He loved everyone and judged no one. He chose to live his life finding the best in everyone and was the best son any parent could ask for. Kurt was a huge sports fan, especially basketball and could be found many nights sitting in his man cave with a beer and the game. Kurt is survived by his parent’s Hans and Jean Andreassen, Brother Scott Andreassen and his wife Angela and their daughter Ella, Kurt’s sons Kyle and Daniel Sharp and step son Aaron Sharp and Kurt’s partner Cindy Morrison. Kurt, you were special in so many ways and you will never be forgotten. We will always cherish the time that we had with you. We love you. A celebration of life to follow at a later date.

