With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to our loving mother, Lamoine Lee Frostad. She was the daughter of Romaine Muehlberger and Constance Vallquist, born January 4, 1942, in Bellingham, Washington. Lamoine's sister, Terry (Vallquist) Stritzski, preceded her in death. Lamoine came home to her birthplace in later years to enjoy retirement, reconnect with friends and meet new ones. Lamoine loved nature and the outdoors. She was an accomplished artist that studied at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, Washington. She practiced in many mediums including watercolors, acrylic, pastel and photography. Her art reflected the beauty she saw around her, natural landscapes that inspired many of her compositions. Lamoine spent 40 years in California and worked for John Hancock Commercial Real Estate as an Administrator and Appraiser. She raised her three children in Danville, California before returning north. A lover of the ocean, she spent her life on the beautiful West Coast, with occasional travel to Canada, and the East Coast. She knew in her heart that home was the Pacific Northwest and her return to Washington State was confirmation of her true Northwest roots. Lamoine was generous and unselfish by nature. She loved collecting treasures and enjoyed giving more than receiving. She provided care for many of furry friends, too, pet sitting in her retirement years. Her friends and family will always remember her kindness and have fond memories of her love for life and kind spirit. Lamoine is survived by her children, Kelli Frostad of Oakland, California, Brian (Jeni) Frostad of San Ramon, California, and Chris Frostad also of Oakland, California. We thank her many wonderful friends, neighbors and the community for their loving support of our mother. Burial services will be private. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the :

