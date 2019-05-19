Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lan Tuyet Nguyen. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Lan Tuyet Nguyen, age 68, of Ferndale, WA, passed away at home Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 28, 1950, she was orphaned at 10 months and raised by her older siblings. She spent her formative years in service to charity work and the Catholic Church. Lan arrived in the United States in 1975 as a Vietnam War refugee and earned her American Citizenship in 1997. She brought comfort and joy to people from all backgrounds through her cheerful personality, compassionate spirit, and generous nature. During her four decades in Washington State she united people through her cooking and was known in the community as a dedicated and humble helper to those in need. Lan was preceded in death by her husband Lam. She is survived by her children Son (Sherry), Sandy (Kyle), Andrew, and grandchildren Madelina, Aubrey, and Wyatt. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 5-8 PM at Sig’s Funeral Services, 809 W. Orchard Dr., Suite #3,Bellingham, WA 98225. A Funeral Mass will be held offered by Father Khanh Nguyen Friday, May 24, 10 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5781 Hendrickson AV, Ferndale, WA 98248 with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Please share your thoughts and memories of Lan online at

