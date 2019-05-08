Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lana J. Brookings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our loving Mother, Lana J. Brookings, was born in Bellingham, WA on April 23rd, 1940 and peacefully passed away in Bellingham, WA on April 30th, 2019 surrounded by family. Lana was born to Ellis and Gertrude Massey. She graduated from Bellingham High School and worked as a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital where she retired. She then worked for Visiting Nurse. She is survived by her three children: Don Fenton, Teresa Lanzet, and Dean Fenton; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren along with her brothers, Dave and Randy Massey. Lana was loved and adored for her fun-loving spirit, giving nature, and contagious laughter. She enjoyed being with her friends and family, socializing over a good meal, and especially enjoyed driving around town in her Volkswagen Bug. She had a passion for making people laugh and her family will always cherish the wonderful memories with her. Until we meet again, your love will carry us through. In Lieu of flowers, her family request donations to the . A celebration of her life will be held at the Immanuel Bible Church on June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Our loving Mother, Lana J. Brookings, was born in Bellingham, WA on April 23rd, 1940 and peacefully passed away in Bellingham, WA on April 30th, 2019 surrounded by family. Lana was born to Ellis and Gertrude Massey. She graduated from Bellingham High School and worked as a nurse at St. Luke's Hospital where she retired. She then worked for Visiting Nurse. She is survived by her three children: Don Fenton, Teresa Lanzet, and Dean Fenton; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren along with her brothers, Dave and Randy Massey. Lana was loved and adored for her fun-loving spirit, giving nature, and contagious laughter. She enjoyed being with her friends and family, socializing over a good meal, and especially enjoyed driving around town in her Volkswagen Bug. She had a passion for making people laugh and her family will always cherish the wonderful memories with her. Until we meet again, your love will carry us through. In Lieu of flowers, her family request donations to the . A celebration of her life will be held at the Immanuel Bible Church on June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 8, 2019

