Lance E Delaney passed on after a brief battle with a sudden illness on sunday march 17 2019. A lifelong resident of Bellingham Wa. Lance was the devoted and loving husband of Tamara Zwibell Bell-Delaney and father of sons Trevor and Evan Delaney.He will always be remembered by the rest of his family and friends in Whatcom county and across the country.A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family of Lance, Sunday April 7th at the St. Johns Lutheran Church 2530 Cornwall Ave. Bellingham, Wa. from 1pm to 4 pm.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 2, 2019