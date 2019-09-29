Larry Foss, 84, of Ferndale, WA, passed away on August 25, 2019. He is survived by daughter Alauna Bash and her husband Roger Hansen, granddaughter Rachel Bash and great-grandson Jayde Laux; daughter Alyssa Carter and her husband Matt Carter, granddaughter Amanda Hill; daughter Laura Brown and her husband Scott Brown, and grandchildren Shawna Brown and her husband Ryan Brown, Jay Harris, and great-granddaughter Madison Brown; and his Boston Terrier, Psycho Foss. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Roberta "Bobi" J. Foss, when she was 75, and son Lawrence Bill "Foss" Bishop, when he was 17. Larry was a very outgoing, social man. He worked at Intalco for 30 years. He loved going to the local bar for beers, and to socialize with his many friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Main Street Bar and Grill. We will be celebrating Larry and Roberta's lives together. Everyone is invited to attend. As Larry would say, "the more, the merrier."
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 29, 2019