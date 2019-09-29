Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry H. Foss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Foss, 84, of Ferndale, WA, passed away on August 25, 2019. He is survived by daughter Alauna Bash and her husband Roger Hansen, granddaughter Rachel Bash and great-grandson Jayde Laux; daughter Alyssa Carter and her husband Matt Carter, granddaughter Amanda Hill; daughter Laura Brown and her husband Scott Brown, and grandchildren Shawna Brown and her husband Ryan Brown, Jay Harris, and great-granddaughter Madison Brown; and his Boston Terrier, Psycho Foss. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Roberta "Bobi" J. Foss, when she was 75, and son Lawrence Bill "Foss" Bishop, when he was 17. Larry was a very outgoing, social man. He worked at Intalco for 30 years. He loved going to the local bar for beers, and to socialize with his many friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Main Street Bar and Grill. We will be celebrating Larry and Roberta's lives together. Everyone is invited to attend. As Larry would say, "the more, the merrier."

Larry Foss, 84, of Ferndale, WA, passed away on August 25, 2019. He is survived by daughter Alauna Bash and her husband Roger Hansen, granddaughter Rachel Bash and great-grandson Jayde Laux; daughter Alyssa Carter and her husband Matt Carter, granddaughter Amanda Hill; daughter Laura Brown and her husband Scott Brown, and grandchildren Shawna Brown and her husband Ryan Brown, Jay Harris, and great-granddaughter Madison Brown; and his Boston Terrier, Psycho Foss. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Roberta "Bobi" J. Foss, when she was 75, and son Lawrence Bill "Foss" Bishop, when he was 17. Larry was a very outgoing, social man. He worked at Intalco for 30 years. He loved going to the local bar for beers, and to socialize with his many friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Main Street Bar and Grill. We will be celebrating Larry and Roberta's lives together. Everyone is invited to attend. As Larry would say, "the more, the merrier." Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close