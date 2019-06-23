Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Keith Jones. View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham 2465 Lakeway Drive Bellingham , WA 98229 (360)-733-0510 Send Flowers Obituary

"The most important answers of our lives lie dormant in tattered hearts waiting for kindness and camaraderie to draw them into the light, -- into our world". Larry K. Jones Larry (Honez) K. Jones, of Bellingham WA. died on June 14, 2019 after suffering from multiple myeloma cancer. He died in his home with his wife and son by his side. Larry is survived by his wife, Sly, son - Nick, daughter - Erin, and granddaughter - Lauren. Larry was 67 years old. Larry preceded in death by his father Paul T. Jones, Sr., mother, Maggie Leona Jones, and brother, Paul T. Jones, Jr. Larry, a service "brat", was born in Texas, and lived in Hawaii before it became a state. He lived in numerous cities during his young life, and returned to the family home in Nashville after Vietnam. He did two tours in the Navy during the Vietnam War from 1969 to1973. Following his term of service, Larry earned a Bachelor of Environmental Science Degree. Larry was self-employed and ran his newspaper distribution business for 35 years in Bellingham, Ferndale, and Blaine. In the 1990's, Larry joined 50 people on a humanitarian caravan to war-torn El Salvador. Larry will be missed by the numerous family and friends he leaves here on earth. He had a larger-than-life personality, which attracted people from all walks of life. Larry lived his days to the fullest with an infectious sense of humor, and a rare positive love of being in the moment. Larry's accomplishments include: his novel Summer in El Salvador—his premier achievement in writing, editorialist, house builder, coach, chef, gardener, and athlete. His hobbies include golf, softball, football, woodworking, camping, hiking, music, and immersing himself in nature. He was an avid fan of the University of Washington (Go Dogs) and the Pittsburg (Go Steelers and Pirates) athletic teams. He loved simple things like watching flowers bloom, and children laugh and scream as they raced down the street. In lieu of flowers/cards, donations can be made to: The Nature Conservancy (Attn: Treasury 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100 Arlington, VA 22203), Greenpeace (702 H Street NW, Suite 300 Washington, DC 20001), and/or (Attn: Donor Services, 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 1000). Please share your memories of Larry at

