Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Larsen. View Sign

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather was born January 31, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Lars and Margit Larsen. Larry passed away on April 12, 2019 in Bellingham. His family moved to Tacoma when he was five, and he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. Larry joined the Navy Reserves in his Senior year and went on to active duty in 1953. He served as a Sonarman on Destroyer U.S.S. Boyd. Ports of call included Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. He attended the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma and retired from Boeing as an Aeronautical Engineer after 30 years. He enjoyed fly fishing (making his own rods and tying flies), sailing in races, crabbing, and playing Poker. Larry married the love of his life, Joanne, in 1957 and they were married for 62 years. They retired to Birch Bay Village in 1992 where he served on the Board of Directors and was Vice Commodore of the Yacht Club. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; son, Peter Lars Larsen; daughter, Karen (David) Larsen Hoksch; granddaughter, Sarah Hoksch (she called him Gramps); sister, Kristine Robertson; nieces, Margit, Jessie, and Laura; and nephew, Jon. Larry will live in our hearts forever. At his request, no services will be held. Please share your memories of Larry at

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather was born January 31, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Lars and Margit Larsen. Larry passed away on April 12, 2019 in Bellingham. His family moved to Tacoma when he was five, and he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. Larry joined the Navy Reserves in his Senior year and went on to active duty in 1953. He served as a Sonarman on Destroyer U.S.S. Boyd. Ports of call included Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. He attended the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma and retired from Boeing as an Aeronautical Engineer after 30 years. He enjoyed fly fishing (making his own rods and tying flies), sailing in races, crabbing, and playing Poker. Larry married the love of his life, Joanne, in 1957 and they were married for 62 years. They retired to Birch Bay Village in 1992 where he served on the Board of Directors and was Vice Commodore of the Yacht Club. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; son, Peter Lars Larsen; daughter, Karen (David) Larsen Hoksch; granddaughter, Sarah Hoksch (she called him Gramps); sister, Kristine Robertson; nieces, Margit, Jessie, and Laura; and nephew, Jon. Larry will live in our hearts forever. At his request, no services will be held. Please share your memories of Larry at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close