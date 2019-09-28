Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Milton Little. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Milton Little, aka Fritz, born in Bellingham, WA October 2, 1938 as the second child of Milton “Mike” Little and Dorothy (Harriman) Little, passed away September 1, 2019 at Life Care Center in Sierra Vista, AZ after a long battle with Parkinson’s and COPD. Known as “Lefty Little”, Larry boxed his way through childhood, winning awards from as young as 8. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, where he continued to box on the Army boxing team. Larry loved to travel, photography and to cook. To fuel his passions, he spent many years as a truck driver, long-hauling across the states, taking countless pictures along the way. Larry’s main profession was doing what he loved, cooking for others; he worked as chef at restaurants, a senior center & a country club in Albany, OR, as well as restaurants in Sierra Vista, AZ. His love of cooking lead him to publish a cookbook, “If your mind is on the blitz…Cook with Ala Fritz!”, so he could share his wonderful recipes with others. In his off time, Larry enjoyed playing on pool, dart and bowling leagues, and loved time spent with family and friends. In his later years, Larry enjoyed donning a Santa suit, bringing smiles to kids and adults alike. Larry never met a stranger, and made quick friends everywhere he went. He was known for his everchanging beard and mustache styles, his quick wit, sarcasm and charm, his wonderful hugs, great smile and of course…suspenders. He loved the heat and felt his best while living in Mexico and Arizona. Larry is preceded in death by: his parents; son, Brett “Beau” Little; grandson, Josh Olson; sister, Marilyn Schutte; B.I.L, Richard Erlandson. He is survived by: his children, Larry Olson – AZ, Paulette “Missie” Gamber – AK, Tonda Sutton – TX, Leesa Little – AK and Michael Little – OR; sister, Marlene Erlandson – WA; 15 grandkids, 11 great-grandkids w/two more in the oven, plus several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. Celebration of life will be held at LaQuinta, 1063 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, Monday Sept 30 3:00pm. Please come share your stories and memories of our dad!

Larry Milton Little, aka Fritz, born in Bellingham, WA October 2, 1938 as the second child of Milton “Mike” Little and Dorothy (Harriman) Little, passed away September 1, 2019 at Life Care Center in Sierra Vista, AZ after a long battle with Parkinson’s and COPD. Known as “Lefty Little”, Larry boxed his way through childhood, winning awards from as young as 8. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, where he continued to box on the Army boxing team. Larry loved to travel, photography and to cook. To fuel his passions, he spent many years as a truck driver, long-hauling across the states, taking countless pictures along the way. Larry’s main profession was doing what he loved, cooking for others; he worked as chef at restaurants, a senior center & a country club in Albany, OR, as well as restaurants in Sierra Vista, AZ. His love of cooking lead him to publish a cookbook, “If your mind is on the blitz…Cook with Ala Fritz!”, so he could share his wonderful recipes with others. In his off time, Larry enjoyed playing on pool, dart and bowling leagues, and loved time spent with family and friends. In his later years, Larry enjoyed donning a Santa suit, bringing smiles to kids and adults alike. Larry never met a stranger, and made quick friends everywhere he went. He was known for his everchanging beard and mustache styles, his quick wit, sarcasm and charm, his wonderful hugs, great smile and of course…suspenders. He loved the heat and felt his best while living in Mexico and Arizona. Larry is preceded in death by: his parents; son, Brett “Beau” Little; grandson, Josh Olson; sister, Marilyn Schutte; B.I.L, Richard Erlandson. He is survived by: his children, Larry Olson – AZ, Paulette “Missie” Gamber – AK, Tonda Sutton – TX, Leesa Little – AK and Michael Little – OR; sister, Marlene Erlandson – WA; 15 grandkids, 11 great-grandkids w/two more in the oven, plus several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. Celebration of life will be held at LaQuinta, 1063 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, Monday Sept 30 3:00pm. Please come share your stories and memories of our dad! Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close