Larry was given the honor of being called home to the Lord on Easter Sunday, the day of hope and resurrection. Larry was born in Bellingham, WA on May 26th, 1949, and spent his entire life in Whatcom County. He graduated from Bellingham High School and moved to Ferndale in 1978. He worked for Intalco for 40 years, retiring in 2014. Larry is survived by his wife, Carol Patterson; his children, Billie Jean Parsons, Bobbie Jo Mancillas, Joseph Dyer (wife Danielle), James Dyer, Laura McQueen (deceased) and Aaliyah Patterson; mother-in-law, Florence Reynolds as well as nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Larry is also survived by his siblings; Gary Patterson (wife Shirley), Kathleen Hillier (husband Stan) and Greg Patterson, several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Perry and Ethel Patterson; brother, David Patterson and grandson, Dominic Blackburn. A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, May 6th, 2019, at Enterprise Cemetery, 7041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA. A Remembrance Celebration for Larry will immediately follow at Ferndale Alliance Church, 6100 Church Rd., Ferndale, WA.

