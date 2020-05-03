Lars Johnsen slipped away from this life peacefully in Blaine, Washington on April 22, 2020. Lars was born to Klaus and Klara (Tollevik) Johnsen in Bømlo, Norway on May 22, 1930 and he grew up in Tromsø. In 1952, Lars emigrated to Canada. He was married to Solveig Martinsen from 1953 to 1961 and they had three children together. Lars later moved to Portland, Oregon where he married Ingrid Rudy in 1966 and they had one child together. Lars and Ingrid enjoyed spending time in nature, traveling, and time with family. Lars was a life-long learner and he loved to share his knowledge. He was a boilermaker by trade, as well as a skilled home builder. In 2004, he began building their final residence in Blaine to be closer to all of their children. Lars is survived by his wife of 53 years Ingrid Johnsen, his children Evelyn Johnsen, David Johnsen, Irene (Tim) Sylvester, Tina (Dan) Padilla, and all of their families, as well as his siblings in Norway Knut Johnsen, Klara Tollevik, Karin Kristiansen, Aud Johnsen, and Solbjørg Aasbakk along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com to read more about Lars’ life and to share memories with the family. Donations in Lars’ memory can be made to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 3, 2020.