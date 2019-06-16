Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Ellis Hutton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Alice Ellis Hutton passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019, at age 96. She was born April 27, 1923 in Springfield, Missouri, daughter of Herschel and Lucy (Boyd) Ellis. She graduated magna cum laude from Southwest Missouri State College in 1944, and was married in 1945 to Patric Hutton of Cassville, Missouri. Laura was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Patric Lee Hutton (Episcopal), in 1991. During their 46 years of marriage, they lived in Seattle (WA), Kansas City (MO), Nashotah (WI), Long Island (NY), Independence (MO), Taiwan, Dallas (TX), and Bellingham (WA). Laura is survived by her daughter, Kate Hutton, of Pasadena (CA), her son, Tim (and his wife, Zite) Hutton of Bellingham (WA), her niece, Jean Ellis, and her nephews, Tom Ellis, Robert Ellis, and Michael Hutton. Laura will be interred next to her husband in the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas Columbarium in Flower Mound, Texas. At Laura’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Bellingham or Whatcom Hospice.

