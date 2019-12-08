Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura F. Klein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laura F. Klein died Saturday November 30, 2019. She was 93. Laura was born on March 16, 1926 and was the child of Fred and Clara Stuck. After graduating high school, she went on to become a nurse. Laura married Richard Klein on Sept. 6, 1947. She is survived by her brother, Russell Stuck, her sister Dorothy MacCaulley, and her sister Nina McCord. Laura’s three children are, Robin Humpal of Woodinville, WA, Rick Klein of Clinton, WA and Janeen Disch of Ferndale, WA. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren and numerous other relatives. Her daughter Pamela Klein passed away in 1982. Laura loved spending time with her family at her house at Sandy Point. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and family. She loved planting and watching her flowers grow. Laura was an avid golfer till late into her 80’s. She had a natural charm about her that made everyone happy when they were around her.

