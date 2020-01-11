Lorraine “Laurie” Adams passed away early December 19th, 2019. She was surrounded by friends and family in her final days. Laurie is survived by her daughters, Cindy Miranda and Angela Juarez, five grandchildren, Isaac, Mercedes, Keanna, Ethan, and Aleah, and siblings Jim Gardner and Shelly LaRose, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed serving Jehovah, helping others in need, working in her gardens, and caring for her animals. She will be missed dearly.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 11, 2020