Laurie Ann Hanowell, our loving daughter, sister, and aunt, left us on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She is joining her father, Robert Hanowell (January 13, 2018) and her niece Hayley Dawn Hanowell (May 1, 2010). She was born in Abbotsford, BC. Laurie is survived by her mom Ann, sister Tammy (Brad) Johnson, brother Tim (Rhonda) Hanowell, six nieces and nephews Blake (Lauren) Lootens, Brooke Lootens, Jennifer (Ryan) Pemberton, Leann (Ben) VanDyken, Torry (Jayleen) Johnson, Chelsea (Patrick) Hilmoe; and her six great nieces and nephews Liam Lootens, Avery Lootens-Corn, Emma and Hudson Pemberton, and Khloe and Lexi VanDyken. She also leaves behind uncles Jim (Marilyn) Harvey of 100 Mile House BC, Canada, Don Harvey of Abbotsford BC and aunt Sheila and Len Gossen of Abbotsford BC. Laurie was a 1982 graduate of Nooksack Valley High School. She excelled in playing basketball and softball all four years. She was a 1987 graduate of Central Washington University. She had a BA in Law and Justice and minors in Psychology and Business. She worked at Georgia-Pacific while attending college and afterwards made her career in Seattle. She worked as a MHC probation officer at Seattle Municipal Mental Health Court, a counselor at City of Seattle Human Resources, juvenile patrol officer at Washington Justice and Rehabilitation Administration and lastly as a social worker for the City of Seattle. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurie's memory may be made to the Lighthouse Mission, PO Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227. Laurie's Graveside service will be held at Nooksack Cemetery on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 PM followed by a coffee and dessert time until 3 PM at Christ Fellowship Church in the Fellowship hall 1208 E. Main St. Everson, WA.

