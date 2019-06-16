Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne G. Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LaVerne G. Brown, adored wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Tuesday, June 11th. LaVerne was born January 28th, 1920 in Bellingham. She married the love of her life (Robert O. Brown) in 1942 at the age of 21. She then worked at the Alpine Café in downtown Bellingham in her early 20’s, in between having her three children. She loved working in hospitality, forming close relationships with her co-workers and the community. LaVerne and Robert had a tight knit group of friends that lasted from their teenage years until their passing, creating a lifetime of memories together. LaVerne was a meticulous homemaker, constantly making delicious treats for her children and grandchildren. Dressed to a T, you would never catch her without her mirror and lipstick- something her daughter has picked up the habit of. To this day, her family still uses her potato salad recipe for every occasion and non-other will suffice. LaVerne will be greatly missed, but her family is so happy she is now resting in peace and dancing in the clouds. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years. She is survived by her loving sons, Bobby Brown and Rick Brown; devoted daughter, Rona (Barry) Norman; adored granddaughters, Janell and Janae Norman; cherished baby grandson, Brady Norman; grandsons, Duane and Mike of Germany; and numerous great-grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated in a family graveside on June 19th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Greenacres Memorial Park. The family would like to express their gratitude to Whatcom Hospice Foundation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation (2901 Squalicum Parkway Bellingham WA 98225) or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001). Please share your memories of LaVerne at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

