Lawrence "Larry" Gray 72, passed away February 5th 2019 in Callahan, FL. He was born April 22, 1946 on Bainbridge Island, Wa. Larry "Graydog" served in the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam War. He was a welder and metal fabricator by profession. Larry was a life long member of the VFW and American Legion and will be remembered for his sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his brother Robert Gray and his sisters Betty Marshall and Mavis McIntyre. He is survived by his son Tim Gray and daughter-in-law Dr Kathie Watson-Gray of Argillite, KY; his stepson, Robert "Ty" Holloway of Selah, WA; brothers William "Bill" Gray of Wash, Frank Gray of Ariz, sister Annette Van de Zande of Ore, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be at 1 pm Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Grayson, KY 41143. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Veterans Orginazation. "Give me 3 and a half"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence A. Gray.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 10, 2019