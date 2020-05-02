Lawrence F. (Larry) Tavernier passed away March 28, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington at the age of 84. Larry was born in Oakland, California on June 27, 1935, to Ellen and Lawrence Tavernier. He was a proud Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, and was loved by all at his Veterans Group for his comic wit. Larry also had a host of friends in California and Washington thanks to his companionship with other friends of Bill for the last 41 years. He would often choke back tears of gratitude for the life he had been given, especially for the gift of his “lovely bride” Anita. Larry worked for the Alameda Parks Department and the Alameda Golf Course for many years getting his hands dirty bringing new life from the soil. He also worked as a substance abuse counselor to help others struggling with addiction to cultivate a new life. Larry had such a loving, kind heart and was often referred to as a sweet man. He was generous to a fault for those he loved and total strangers alike. In his later years, he loved to garden and plant trees, saying “I might not see them grow tall, but younger people will love them”. He was also an avid reader with his dog Tank always at his side. Larry is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Anita Tavernier. He also leaves his brother James and wife Kathy, son from his previous marriage to Joan, Clayton and wife Leslie, his grandchildren JT and Kristine, his step-children Gayle Lemieux, Pam Walmsley, Tim Walmsley and his wife Deborah. He loved them all as they did him. Due to social distancing, memorial services are pending until later in the year. (Larry always appreciated the importance of a good hug).



