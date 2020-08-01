Lela Omta, age 93, passed away July 17, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, from heart failure. She was born Sabetha, Kansas, on July 12, 1927, the youngest child of Elmon and Sarah Bowman. She’s lived in Boulder CO and Sunnyside WA where she worked in a bank. She married John W. Omta, a veteran of WWII in 1947 in Sunnyside. Over the years she volunteered at her church, charity groups, and civic organizations and made many quilts for charity. After 31 years of marriage her husband, John, died at age 54 in a tragic plane crash. After this devastating loss she eventually moved to Bellingham, WA, where she lived for more than 25 years. She began to volunteer at natural disaster sites throughout the US serving with the Red Cross, CRWRC (now World Renew), and also locally for Love INC, earning many service awards along the way. She was unfailingly generous with her time and money. She loved quilting and her family and many friends have been blessed with colorful quilts to remember her by. She especially enjoyed daily walks and hiking in the mountains near Bellingham with friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents and all 7 siblings. She is survived by her children: Patricia (Gerard) Venema of Grand Rapids MI, Michael (Claudia) Omta of Mesa AZ, Stephen (Jody) Omta of Camas WA, and Timothy Omta of Mesa AZ; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Washington and will be interred beside her husband in Sunnyside. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to World Renew (https://worldrenew.net
) at 1700 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 (1-800-552-7972 or 616-224-0740) or to the American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org
)