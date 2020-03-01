Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena "Wispy" Ryan. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Church of the Assumption Committal Following Services Bayview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Lena “Wispy” Ryan, of Bellingham, WA, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Bellingham. She was 100, born in Plain Lake, Alberta, Canada to Dmytro and Ahaphia (Warawa) Wispinski. She grew up on a large wheat farm in Alberta with seven sisters and three brothers. Wispy trained as a nurse at Vegreville Hospital in Alberta, worked in St. Paul, MN and in Anchorage, AK where she met and married Jay Ryan. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, playing cards and entertaining family and friends at their summer cabin on Lake Whatcom. Wispy and Jay liked to travel. They journeyed around South America, U.S. and Canada, and also to Europe. A favorite trip of Wispy’s was to the Greek Islands and Israel with her niece, Ann Robbins. Wispy had a great time at her 100th birthday party with family and friends. As a diehard Mariners fan she was proud to be recognized at the Mariners game on her 100th birthday! She was preceded in death by her husband Jay in 1977, her son Edward Ryan, her grandson Roderic Zender, and son-in-law Daniel Zender. She is survived by her son Gary (Lorna) Ryan; her daughter Mary Zender; her daughter-in-law Fran Johnson; the last of her ten siblings, Olga Gould of Edmonton; grandsons, Chris (Alaina), Tony (Amy), and Rick Zender; granddaughters, Malia (Mark) Zenk, Keala (Zach) Olson, and Luana (Dave) Peterman; 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Circle of Life and Whatcom Hospice caregivers for all of the loving care they provided to Wispy in her home and at Hospice House. Visitation will be held at Westford Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4th from 2-4 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption on Thursday, March 5th at 9:30am. Committal following at Bayview Cemetery, followed by a reception at the church. You may share your memories of Wispy at

