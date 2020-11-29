Leon Verkist

May 19, 1936 - November 14, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Leon Frank Verkist age 84 passed away in Bellingham at St Joseph Hospital after a long decline in health. Leon was born in Glacier, WA to Charles Verkist and Orpha Fox Verkist. In 1953 Leon graduated from Mt. Baker High school. He served in the US Navy 1956-1960. Leon married Wettona "Sue" Long in 1960 in California, and they were married for 47 years. During his years in construction, Leon was known for his great physical strength as well as his knowledge of diesel mechanics. A staunch trade unionist, he was a member in good standing of Operating Engineers Local 3 for 60 years. Leon retired to Ferndale after a long career and lived the rest of his life in Whatcom County.

Rememberance service to be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Mon. Nov. 30, at 11:00am.





