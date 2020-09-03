1/1
Leona Henrietta John
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Leona John (Sxwxwecheli’ Seli’Sia), on August 30, 2020. She was born July 26, 1950. Leona lived a full life as a loving mother, sister, auntie, and friend to all whose lives she touched. Everyone that knew Leona knows how loving and kind she truly was. Leona was a person anyone could go to for advice, compassion, or just a comforting presence to be around. She was the beloved mother to her daughter Rosalie Lynd (Xwelakwela Seli’Sia), and her son-in-law, Damien Lynd. Leona loved to go on adventures and loved to share the stories of her life. She enjoyed being outdoors in nature, and most of all, she loved to spend time with her daughter and son-in-law, and all of those that she considered to be her ‘kids’. Her heart was full of love with plenty to go around. Leona’s gentle nature and warm smile will be missed by all, as she truly was a precious soul with so much life and spirit. Preceded in death by her parents Leo Henry John and Mary Louise Phillips, grandparents Phillip John and Ada Wales, and older brother Leo Henry John Jr. Leona is survived by her daughter, son-in-law, her brother William L John (Xwelxwelat’se) and other siblings, countless nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends who adored her. Hy’shqe e-ts’e en st’li I’ kw-en-s spepeneqw, Yos I’ kwelnilh.... Ne stl’i nekwe

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved