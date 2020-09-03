With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Leona John (Sxwxwecheli’ Seli’Sia), on August 30, 2020. She was born July 26, 1950. Leona lived a full life as a loving mother, sister, auntie, and friend to all whose lives she touched. Everyone that knew Leona knows how loving and kind she truly was. Leona was a person anyone could go to for advice, compassion, or just a comforting presence to be around. She was the beloved mother to her daughter Rosalie Lynd (Xwelakwela Seli’Sia), and her son-in-law, Damien Lynd. Leona loved to go on adventures and loved to share the stories of her life. She enjoyed being outdoors in nature, and most of all, she loved to spend time with her daughter and son-in-law, and all of those that she considered to be her ‘kids’. Her heart was full of love with plenty to go around. Leona’s gentle nature and warm smile will be missed by all, as she truly was a precious soul with so much life and spirit. Preceded in death by her parents Leo Henry John and Mary Louise Phillips, grandparents Phillip John and Ada Wales, and older brother Leo Henry John Jr. Leona is survived by her daughter, son-in-law, her brother William L John (Xwelxwelat’se) and other siblings, countless nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends who adored her. Hy’shqe e-ts’e en st’li I’ kw-en-s spepeneqw, Yos I’ kwelnilh.... Ne stl’i nekwe



