Pastor Leonard C. Ericksen peacefully passed to his eternal resting place in the presence of his family on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Bellingham, WA at age 82. Memorials may be made to The Pastors Frank, James, and Henry Ericksen Endowed Scholarship Fund at Luther Theological Seminary, the Pacific Lutheran University Lute Club, the Bellingham Support Officer Community Care or the . A service of remembrance and a reception will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Central Lutheran Church with a graveside committal on Monday, 10:00 a.m. at Enterprise Cemetery in Ferndale. You may share your memories of Len at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 6, 2019