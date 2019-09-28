Leonard Edgar Linse, age 83 of Dayton Nevada passed away September 10th, 2019. He was born June 29,1936 in Bellingham to Edgar and Gladys Linse. After high school he joined the Army and proudly served his country. After the military he moved to California and eventually retired to Dayton Nevada where he spent his free time enjoying all- around tinkering at his favorite projects. Leonard is survived by his loving wife Fran and four children, Linnea, Karen, Dianne and Jay. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 28, 2019