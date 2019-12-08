Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard "Wayne" Kales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard “Wayne” Kales, of Bellingham left us for his eternal home in Heaven on November 30, 2019. Wayne grew up in the Roosevelt neighborhood and attended Whatcom Jr. High School and Bellingham High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967. He was a lifelong resident of Bellingham. Wayne’s greatest passion in life was his family and spreading God’s word of salvation through Jesus Christ. He cared so deeply and personally about the salvation of others. He read and studied the various translations of the Bible every day. He was a kind, generous, loving soul that will be missed more than words could ever describe. He was preceded in death by his mother Mickey Kales, his father Stanley Kales, and his brother Michael Kales. He is survived by his brother Steve (Jan) Kales, daughters Sarah (Mike) August and Jenny (Ryan) Kapp, his grandchildren Payton and Nicholas Kapp, niece Katie Jo Kales, nephew Kramer Kales, extended family Jackie Kales and T.C. Anderson, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale, WA) on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Psalm 62:1 Truly my soul finds rest in God; my salvation comes from Him. Please share your memories of Wayne at

Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 8, 2019

