Leslie C. Choquette, age 47, passed away in Seattle, WA on Feb. 5, 2020. A Funeral Mass & Reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 11:00am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 205 12th St, Lynden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lions Camp Horizon Foundation, 7506 Gemini Street, Blaine, WA, 98230, or at lionscamphorizon.org/donate/. Please specify that donations in Leslie’s name are for “CAMPerhships.” Please share memories of Leslie at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020