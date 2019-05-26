Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie J. Ward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie Ward passed away on April 25th at Whatcom Hospice House, as the result of T-cell-prolymphocytic leukemia. Many of her family and friends were with her at the end. Leslie grew up in Seattle. She moved to Bellingham and later to Ferndale. She married Bob Ward and raised her son, Logan. Leslie valued education. She put herself through school and attended several different colleges and universities. Though originally certified as a teacher, Leslie worked many years in the public school system as a para-educator. Eventually, she returned to school and renewed her teaching credentials. She spent several years running a special education classroom, but when she began working as a developmental preschool teacher, it became apparent that Leslie had found her true calling. Leslie was reluctant to refer to herself as an artist but she regularly studied the artist's craft and produced many wonderful creative works. Leslie was also someone who believed that friendships needed nurturing. She leaves behind her son Logan and his partner Kate, sister Cheryl, brother David and his wife Dawn, a goodly number of caring relatives and many close friends. Leslie also leaves behind her best friend and partner, Scott Morrow. Her loving parents, Rena and Harry Maddock, predeceased her. A celebration of life will be held in August. Contributions may be made to the Marine Life Center or Whatcom Hospice.

Leslie Ward passed away on April 25th at Whatcom Hospice House, as the result of T-cell-prolymphocytic leukemia. Many of her family and friends were with her at the end. Leslie grew up in Seattle. She moved to Bellingham and later to Ferndale. She married Bob Ward and raised her son, Logan. Leslie valued education. She put herself through school and attended several different colleges and universities. Though originally certified as a teacher, Leslie worked many years in the public school system as a para-educator. Eventually, she returned to school and renewed her teaching credentials. She spent several years running a special education classroom, but when she began working as a developmental preschool teacher, it became apparent that Leslie had found her true calling. Leslie was reluctant to refer to herself as an artist but she regularly studied the artist's craft and produced many wonderful creative works. Leslie was also someone who believed that friendships needed nurturing. She leaves behind her son Logan and his partner Kate, sister Cheryl, brother David and his wife Dawn, a goodly number of caring relatives and many close friends. Leslie also leaves behind her best friend and partner, Scott Morrow. Her loving parents, Rena and Harry Maddock, predeceased her. A celebration of life will be held in August. Contributions may be made to the Marine Life Center or Whatcom Hospice. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close