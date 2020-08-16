Leslie O. Crosby, age 96, passed away on August 7, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. He was born May 10, 1924 in Cranbrook, B.C., Canada to Oliver and Mabel (Radel) Crosby. Along with gardening, birthday parties, birds, and honey bees, Les loved LIFE. Les was famous for his many jokes for all occasions fathered from his seed salesman days with Ferry Morse and Burpee. Those who knew Les felt his kind-hearted nature. Les will be remembered for his positive attitude. Les was preceded in death by his first wife Peggy Crosby in 1979 and his second wife Mary Ellan Crosby in 2008. He is survived by his sons Doug (LuAnn) Crosby of Havertown, PA, and David (Karin) Crosby of Dagsboro, DE, grandchildren Margaret (Bob) Crosby and David (Tammy) Crosby, and many loving relatives and friends. In memory of Les, give generously to your local charities. A celebration of Les’ life will be held at a later date. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
