A celebration of life for our beloved Leslie Ward will occur on August 17, 2019 at the Lake Padden playground shelter. It will start around 6:00 pm. Think picnic fun. Bring chairs or a blanket. There will be hamburgers, hotdogs and other yummy things. If you would like to bring a side dish to share, that would be lovely... but it isn’t necessary. We just want you to come and have a good time! There isn’t a service or order of events. There will be games and pictures and good people to share memories with. I hope that you will be able to come.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 10, 2019