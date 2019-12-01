Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis LeRoy Armey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Lewis L. Armey, 81, a resident of Burlington, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Lewis was born on December 18, 1937 in Cando, North Dakota, the son of William & Ester (Jay) Armey. In 1949 the family moved to Sedro-Woolley where he was raised and attended school. In 1955, at the age of 17, he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force where he served his country until his discharge in August, 1957. In 1958, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Ketah and together they made their home in Alaska and Skagit County. Lewis was a timber faller and owned several saw mills in Alaska and Washington for several years. Lewis was an instrumental part of both Deming and Skagit Speedways, helping to develop the Skagit track at its beginning in 1955, was a key contributor and was a longtime racer and official. His passions for hunting and fishing were a family affair, always having family and friends on the trips. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Moose Lodge, the Eagles and the American Legion. Lewis is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his children, Tony Trial, Lewis Armey, Jr., Doug Armey, Pam Armey and Carl Armey; brother, Lloyd Armey and sister, Sharon Anthony; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, LaVone and Al Hodgin and Gladys and Ron Smith; sister-in-law, Evelyn Armey and his son, Jerry Armey. A Life Celebration Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley, followed by a potluck fellowship gathering at the Skagit Valley Grange on Cook Road in Sedro-Woolley. Share your memories of Lewis and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close