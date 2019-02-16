Lewis William Bernier of Bellingham, WA passed away January 31, 2019 surrounded by family at Whatcom Hospice House. Lewis lived a fulfilling life surrounded by an abundance of family and friends. He served four years in the Air Force. He drove semi trucks most of his life, in Alaska and Washington. Lewis took great pride in his Lions membership in Alaska and Bellingham. Lewis is survived by two sons, Michael and Gary and seven daughters, Rhonda, Carmen, Kimberlee, Tammy, Sandra, Brandie, Shirley and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved wife of thirty years Donna Murphy Bernier. Lewis will be remembered for his standard greeting "want a mint" and his flag waving on Hannegan Road. At his request there will be no services, his ashes will be scattered in Alaska. In lieu of flowers please support Whatcom Hospice House.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2019