Born in Seattle to Finnish immigrants, Mary & John (Hill) Hietala, Lillian attained music and teaching degrees at U.W. where she met and married musician and WWII vet James Alfred Young in 1948. She taught music at Emerson Grade School in Seattle. They enjoyed their home on Lake Washington and cabin near Crystal Mtn, hiking, skiing, boating and scuba diving. Upon retirement they travelled extensively. Lillian is survived by her two children, Joel James Young & Taimi Diana Young Dunn Gorman, and 3 grandchildren, Mari & Even Young, and Sean Gorman. She had several beloved tuxedo kitties. Memorials Whatcom Humane Society.



