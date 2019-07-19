Linda Ann Lockie, age 78, passed away at home in Birch Bay, on July 13, 2019. She was born March 20, 1941 in Honolulu, HI, to Joseph and Barbara (Diaz) Santiago. Linda married Jim Lockie on November 10, 1972. Jim preceded her in death on February 14, 2017. She is survived by her son Adam, siblings Sr. Joeline Santiago SSS, Stanley Santiago, and Pamela (husband Miles) Taira, along with many loving relatives and friends. A gathering will be held in Nevada. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 19, 2019