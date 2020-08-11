Linda G. Hatch passed away on August 5, 2020 at her home in Bellingham, Washington. She had just celebrated her 72nd birthday. Linda was born on June 24, 1948 in Corvallis, OR. to parents Donald and Helen Saker. On August 28, 1976 she married Kenneth D. Hatch. She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda is survived by her children Stuart Walsh, Phillip Walsh, siblings Donna Presley and Diana Van Ry, grandkids, and many nieces and nephews. Linda had a heart of gold and a warm smile that would light up a room. She always treated everyone she met with dignity & respect. She was as kind and thoughtful as anyone could possibly be. Everyone who met her always knew her for her matching outfits and accessories, which were admired by all. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Wednesday, August 12th at 10:30am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store