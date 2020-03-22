Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Gammon. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Gammon, age 71, passed away in Bellingham on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born November 16, 1948 in Bellingham to Donald and Bonnie (Rowe) Hornby. Linda met the love of her life, Michael Gammon, in the 5th grade and they were later married on November 8, 1980. Linda graduated from Bellingham High School in 1967 and worked numerous jobs including Bunks Drive-in, Follis Realtors, and as the kitchen manager at Rosewood Villa. Linda enjoyed making homemade soaps and gift baskets. She loved her home, her garden, and spending time with her family. Linda was a talented cook and made wonderful homemade meals for the family. Linda and Mike enjoyed travelling to many places including trips to Australia and Cocos (Keeling) Island in the Indian Ocean. She will be remembered for generosity, her strong will and living life on her own terms. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Michael, daughters Yvonne (Bill) Dunn, Dina (David) Murphy and Michelle Ferry, grandchildren Justin (Tiffany) Sovey, Brianna Suitner, Ryan and Kenzi Murphy, Daniel and Andrew Howard, great-grandchildren Blakelee, Harper, Noah and Penny Ray, sister Mary Smith and many loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard and her sister Beverly. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date. You may share memories with the family at

Linda Gammon, age 71, passed away in Bellingham on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born November 16, 1948 in Bellingham to Donald and Bonnie (Rowe) Hornby. Linda met the love of her life, Michael Gammon, in the 5th grade and they were later married on November 8, 1980. Linda graduated from Bellingham High School in 1967 and worked numerous jobs including Bunks Drive-in, Follis Realtors, and as the kitchen manager at Rosewood Villa. Linda enjoyed making homemade soaps and gift baskets. She loved her home, her garden, and spending time with her family. Linda was a talented cook and made wonderful homemade meals for the family. Linda and Mike enjoyed travelling to many places including trips to Australia and Cocos (Keeling) Island in the Indian Ocean. She will be remembered for generosity, her strong will and living life on her own terms. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Michael, daughters Yvonne (Bill) Dunn, Dina (David) Murphy and Michelle Ferry, grandchildren Justin (Tiffany) Sovey, Brianna Suitner, Ryan and Kenzi Murphy, Daniel and Andrew Howard, great-grandchildren Blakelee, Harper, Noah and Penny Ray, sister Mary Smith and many loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard and her sister Beverly. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close