Linda Gammon, age 71, passed away in Bellingham on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born November 16, 1948 in Bellingham to Donald and Bonnie (Rowe) Hornby. Linda met the love of her life, Michael Gammon, in the 5th grade and they were later married on November 8, 1980. Linda graduated from Bellingham High School in 1967 and worked numerous jobs including Bunks Drive-in, Follis Realtors, and as the kitchen manager at Rosewood Villa. Linda enjoyed making homemade soaps and gift baskets. She loved her home, her garden, and spending time with her family. Linda was a talented cook and made wonderful homemade meals for the family. Linda and Mike enjoyed travelling to many places including trips to Australia and Cocos (Keeling) Island in the Indian Ocean. She will be remembered for generosity, her strong will and living life on her own terms. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Michael, daughters Yvonne (Bill) Dunn, Dina (David) Murphy and Michelle Ferry, grandchildren Justin (Tiffany) Sovey, Brianna Suitner, Ryan and Kenzi Murphy, Daniel and Andrew Howard, great-grandchildren Blakelee, Harper, Noah and Penny Ray, sister Mary Smith and many loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard and her sister Beverly. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 22, 2020