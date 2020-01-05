Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jean Sundstrom. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Linda Jean Sundstrom unexpectedly passed away in her home at the age of 72. Linda was born on August 10, 1947 in Friday Harbor, WA to Fred and Claudine Sundstrom. She graduated from Friday Harbor High School, and later moved to Bellingham, WA to attend Western Washington State College. She worked a number of different jobs throughout her life, including office manager and caretaker. She was a wonderful mother to her two daughters and a dear friend to many. Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting old books. She also loved gardening, cooking, feeding her backyard crows, learning new things, and making people feel welcome and loved. She enjoyed a wonderful Christmas with her family before passing. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Claudine, and father, Fred. She is survived by her two daughters, Aimee and Emily, her sisters, Sondra and Arlene, and brother Dan, Alex, her partner of 30 years, three grandchildren, a grandniece and grandnephew, and several cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family of Linda from 11 - 2pm on Saturday, January 18th at the Squalicum Boathouse in Bellingham.

