Linda Joan Sers of Bellingham died July 22, 2020, at Whatcom Hospice House. She was born in Chicago on July 8, 1941, to Leon J. Netboy and Sali (Selinger) Netboy. Her family moved to the Bay Area in the 1950s and Linda's life centered there, although she also lived briefly in New York City, England, and France. She came to Bellingham in 1994, later living for a time in Vancouver, BC. She was fond of reading and loved art of the Art Nouveau and Art Deco periods. Linda is survived by her brother David E. Netboy of Bellingham; a niece, Larissa Chernin, of Pisac, Peru; a nephew, Andrey Netboy, of Beacon, NY, and his two sons, Eli and Oliver. A private family service was held at The Meadow at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale on July 28, 2020. Her family thanks the skilled and compassionate staff of Whatcom Hospice House for providing Linda with the comfort care she needed to pass from this life in peace. Please share your memories at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
.