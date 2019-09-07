Linda Thomas of Bellingham, WA passed away unexpectedly on Sept 1, 2019 at the age of 61. She was born in Madrid, Spain to parents; William and Lois Thomas. She was the youngest of 4 children. Linda attended Bellingham High School. She worked most of her adult life at Georgia Pacific. Linda gave birth to Erica on Nov 2, 1992. She is survived by her daughter Erica. Her brother Gary and sister Janet. She was preceded in death by her sister Georgia (GiGi) and her parents; William and Lois Thomas. At her request there will be no service.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 7, 2019