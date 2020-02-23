Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lee Swanson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, February 17, 2020, Linda Lee Swanson, adored wife, step-mother, sister and niece, passed away at her home on Lummi Island at the age of 59. Linda was born on September 11, 1960 in Limestone, Maine to Allan and Marlene (Slingsby) Erickson. She grew up with her sisters Debra and Suzi in Seattle, Washington and received her Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Washington in 1985; thereafter, she was employed in Anchorage Alaska as a Bank Auditor early in her career. She then moved to Europe and became an International Banker living in Belgium. She resided in Philppeville, Romedenne, Belgium for approximately 15 years, learned fluent French and practiced trading foreign currencies for over 20 years. In 2002 she moved back to Washington State and briefly resided in Seattle once again and was employed assisting her sister in her boutique in Kirkland, Washington. Linda then moved to Bellingham. In March of 2005 she married Kenneth Swanson in a local Bellingham ceremony. She then became the Step-mother of his beautiful, devoted girls, Anne (Ian) Moore and Sarah Swanson. Shortly thereafter, she began working at Macy’s, initially in the Orgin’s Cosmetics and Clarin’s Cosmetics Departments and then held a Men’s Fragrance Department position for most of her tenure which lasted ten years and she retired in Spring of 2018. Like her Grandma Ruth, Linda had a passion for gardening and she loved to watch the hummingbirds and butterflies. She also greatly enjoyed wildlife, the arts and travel. She visited many countries including travel to South Africa and spoke four languages. Her biggest, unrealized dream was to travel next year with her husband for an African photo-safari in celebration of her “milestone” 60th Birthday, a trip they had planned on. Linda was known for her quirky wit, her storytelling and her infectious smile but most of all; for her generous, kind and compassionate spirit. She will be greatly missed and her family has suffered an immeasurable loss. Linda is survived by her husband Kenneth Swanson, Mother Marlene Erickson, Step-daughters Anne (Ian) Moore, and Sarah Swanson, Sisters Debra (Lew) Erickson-Mills and Suzi (Rich) Coombs, Grandson Stephen Moore, as well as loving nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and many friends. A Celebration of Linda’s Life has been scheduled at 1:00 pm on Sunday, March, 22, 2020 at Westford’s Broadway Hall, all are welcome. Memorials may be made to: Blue Skies for Children You may share your memories of Linda with the family on her Facebook Group Memorial Page: “In Memory of Linda Lee Erickson Swanson.”

On Monday, February 17, 2020, Linda Lee Swanson, adored wife, step-mother, sister and niece, passed away at her home on Lummi Island at the age of 59. Linda was born on September 11, 1960 in Limestone, Maine to Allan and Marlene (Slingsby) Erickson. She grew up with her sisters Debra and Suzi in Seattle, Washington and received her Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Washington in 1985; thereafter, she was employed in Anchorage Alaska as a Bank Auditor early in her career. She then moved to Europe and became an International Banker living in Belgium. She resided in Philppeville, Romedenne, Belgium for approximately 15 years, learned fluent French and practiced trading foreign currencies for over 20 years. In 2002 she moved back to Washington State and briefly resided in Seattle once again and was employed assisting her sister in her boutique in Kirkland, Washington. Linda then moved to Bellingham. In March of 2005 she married Kenneth Swanson in a local Bellingham ceremony. She then became the Step-mother of his beautiful, devoted girls, Anne (Ian) Moore and Sarah Swanson. Shortly thereafter, she began working at Macy’s, initially in the Orgin’s Cosmetics and Clarin’s Cosmetics Departments and then held a Men’s Fragrance Department position for most of her tenure which lasted ten years and she retired in Spring of 2018. Like her Grandma Ruth, Linda had a passion for gardening and she loved to watch the hummingbirds and butterflies. She also greatly enjoyed wildlife, the arts and travel. She visited many countries including travel to South Africa and spoke four languages. Her biggest, unrealized dream was to travel next year with her husband for an African photo-safari in celebration of her “milestone” 60th Birthday, a trip they had planned on. Linda was known for her quirky wit, her storytelling and her infectious smile but most of all; for her generous, kind and compassionate spirit. She will be greatly missed and her family has suffered an immeasurable loss. Linda is survived by her husband Kenneth Swanson, Mother Marlene Erickson, Step-daughters Anne (Ian) Moore, and Sarah Swanson, Sisters Debra (Lew) Erickson-Mills and Suzi (Rich) Coombs, Grandson Stephen Moore, as well as loving nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and many friends. A Celebration of Linda’s Life has been scheduled at 1:00 pm on Sunday, March, 22, 2020 at Westford’s Broadway Hall, all are welcome. Memorials may be made to: Blue Skies for Children You may share your memories of Linda with the family on her Facebook Group Memorial Page: “In Memory of Linda Lee Erickson Swanson.” Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close