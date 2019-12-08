Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie Mayberry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Linda Marie Mayberry (Reitan) 3/5/1962 to 11/28/2019 Born 3/5/1962 in Bellingham, Washington. Graduated from Bellingham High School Class of “80”. Fondly known as Peewee. She loved animals and her nephew’s and niece’s. She is survived by her parents: Mike and Pat Reitan; sisters: Lisa Reed and Kim Pacheco; brothers: Mick Reitan, Scott, Jared and Marc Pacheco; six nephews and three nieces; mother, Karen Wyatt. Preceded in death by her grandparents: Melvin and Mary Frances (Toni) Reitan, Ken and Maxine Carlson, Herman Nelson and Uncle Carl Nelson. A family memorial service will be planned at a later date. You are invited to share your condolences and memories, in the online guest book at

In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to your local animal shelter. She's in the sun, the wind, the rain; she's in the air you breathe with every breath you take. She sings a song of hope and cheer, there's no more pain, no more fear. You'll see her in the clouds above, hear her whisper words of love, you'll be together before long, until then listen for her song. Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 8, 2019

