Linda R. Raymond, age 59, went home to her Lord on May 10, 2019. Family and Jesus were her greatest treasures. She leaves behind her sons Mikael, Adam, and Jacob; eight greatly loved grandchildren; four siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda will be sorely missed by us all as she rejoices in the arms of Jesus. Her celebration of life will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. To read Linda’s full obituary, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2019