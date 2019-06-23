Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linderman Grimes Mary Angela Zender. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Angela Zender Linderman Grimes, 95, was the first child of ten born to Henry and Frances (Buckenmeyer) Zender on May 31, 1924 in Bellingham, and passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Whatcom County, graduating from Mt. Baker High School in 1942. She married Kenneth “Doc” Linderman in 1945 and they resided in the Kendall area. He preceded her in death in 1969. Their children are Joe (Gloria) Linderman, Rosanne Linderman, Suzanne (Gary) Grimes, and Guy Linderman (Rhonda Willet) and son-in-law Larry Brown. Her beloved daughter, MaryAnn Brown, passed in 2016. In 1972 she married Delbert Grimes, and Randy Grimes, Harry (Karen) Grimes, Gary (Suzanne) Grimes and Jesse Grimes became part of the expanding family. Delbert passed in 2011. Preceding her in death are siblings Agnes McEwen, Ida Beech, Joe Zender, Frances Holms, Lucille Macdonald, Rose Jenkins, Helen Jenkins and Henry Zender. She is survived by siblings Louise (Tiny) Tyler of Bellingham and Kathleen (Frank) Cain of Deming, sister-in-law and best friend Lois Zender and her best friend from childhood, Delores Provost of Moses Lake. Both true friendships that lasted a lifetime. She is survived by grandchildren Toby Brown, Chris Brown, Julie Harkness; Kirk Linderman, Heidi Jacoby, Keith Linderman; Ken Collyott, Monica Hensley; Angie Bass, Tony Grimes, April Holder, Adam Grimes, Alan Grimes; Kolby Linderman, Jordan Linderman, Ricky Grimes, Amanda Finkbonner; Andy Grimes, William Grimes; Jesse Grimes, 37 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the matriarch of the Zender family, faithful to her Catholic upbringing, sacristan of St. Peter's Church, and prayed her rosary daily for her children and their families. She went on several trips with her daughters to Disneyland, which made for lifelong memories. As we mourn her passing, we are overwhelmed with memories and gratitude that she was able to share her life with us for as long as she did. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Church. Vigil Service on Friday, June 28th at 7pm and Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 29th at 10am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 6210 Mt. Baker Hwy followed by burial at St. Peter Cemetery. Reception following at the church. You may share memories with the family at

Mary Angela Zender Linderman Grimes, 95, was the first child of ten born to Henry and Frances (Buckenmeyer) Zender on May 31, 1924 in Bellingham, and passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Whatcom County, graduating from Mt. Baker High School in 1942. She married Kenneth “Doc” Linderman in 1945 and they resided in the Kendall area. He preceded her in death in 1969. Their children are Joe (Gloria) Linderman, Rosanne Linderman, Suzanne (Gary) Grimes, and Guy Linderman (Rhonda Willet) and son-in-law Larry Brown. Her beloved daughter, MaryAnn Brown, passed in 2016. In 1972 she married Delbert Grimes, and Randy Grimes, Harry (Karen) Grimes, Gary (Suzanne) Grimes and Jesse Grimes became part of the expanding family. Delbert passed in 2011. Preceding her in death are siblings Agnes McEwen, Ida Beech, Joe Zender, Frances Holms, Lucille Macdonald, Rose Jenkins, Helen Jenkins and Henry Zender. She is survived by siblings Louise (Tiny) Tyler of Bellingham and Kathleen (Frank) Cain of Deming, sister-in-law and best friend Lois Zender and her best friend from childhood, Delores Provost of Moses Lake. Both true friendships that lasted a lifetime. She is survived by grandchildren Toby Brown, Chris Brown, Julie Harkness; Kirk Linderman, Heidi Jacoby, Keith Linderman; Ken Collyott, Monica Hensley; Angie Bass, Tony Grimes, April Holder, Adam Grimes, Alan Grimes; Kolby Linderman, Jordan Linderman, Ricky Grimes, Amanda Finkbonner; Andy Grimes, William Grimes; Jesse Grimes, 37 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the matriarch of the Zender family, faithful to her Catholic upbringing, sacristan of St. Peter's Church, and prayed her rosary daily for her children and their families. She went on several trips with her daughters to Disneyland, which made for lifelong memories. As we mourn her passing, we are overwhelmed with memories and gratitude that she was able to share her life with us for as long as she did. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Church. Vigil Service on Friday, June 28th at 7pm and Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 29th at 10am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 6210 Mt. Baker Hwy followed by burial at St. Peter Cemetery. Reception following at the church. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Published in Bellingham Herald on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close