Lise-Lott Eddy
Lise-Lott Eddy passed away peacefully on May 14 2020. She was 84. Lise was born in Omskoldsvik, Sweden to Karl E. and Viola H. Lise moved to the United States in 1960. She married the late Robert Eddy in 1960 subsequently settling in Ferndale, WA. where they resided and remained happily married for 57 years. Lise was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, one brother and one sister. She is survived by her; brother in law Jack Eddy of Glendale, AZ; daughter Annika (Andrew) McGinley of Brisbane, AU; two sons, Robert (Karen) J. Eddy Jr. of Ferndale, WA and Erik (Kelly) K. Eddy of Custer, WA; five grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Patrick, Amanda (Franco), Ellyssa (Hugh) and Maggie; one great grandchild; Stella; one niece; Tari; three nephews; Kent, Jim and David. Your love will never be forgotten Mom. You will be missed by all. Per Lise’s request no memorial services will be held.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2020.
