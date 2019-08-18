Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd "Allan" Warfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Allan Warfield, age 80 passed away August 8, 2019 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. Allan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Mickey; their children, Alana Warfield, Leta (Chris) DeMello, and James (Frankie) Warfield; grandchildren, Rebecca (Shawn) Adams, Paula and Sarah Nelson, and Christopher and Leta Marie DeMello; brother Lynn (Lora) Warfield; and sister-in-law, Wanda Blankenship. He will be remembered for his incredible love for family and friends, life wisdom, strength of character, and subtle sense of humor. Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Irene Warfield. Allan was born April 3, 1939 in Whittier, CA. His family moved to Mossyrock, WA in 1947 where he excelled in academics, football, basketball, and track. Allan served our country in the US Army at posts in Fort Ord, CA, Germany, and Fort Lewis, WA. He graduated the US Border Patrol Academy in Brownsville, TX April 19, 1966. His career included numerous positions, Border Patrol Inspector, Immigration Inspector, Officer-In-Charge, retiring from his accomplished 27-year career November 1990 as the Deputy District Director with the US Immigration and Naturalization Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico which covered the US Virgin Islands. Mickey and family would like to express sincere gratitude for the care received at Lynden Family Medicine, PeaceHealth, and Whatcom Hospice. At the request of Allan and Mickey – no service is planned. Please share your memories of Allan at

Lloyd Allan Warfield, age 80 passed away August 8, 2019 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. Allan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Mickey; their children, Alana Warfield, Leta (Chris) DeMello, and James (Frankie) Warfield; grandchildren, Rebecca (Shawn) Adams, Paula and Sarah Nelson, and Christopher and Leta Marie DeMello; brother Lynn (Lora) Warfield; and sister-in-law, Wanda Blankenship. He will be remembered for his incredible love for family and friends, life wisdom, strength of character, and subtle sense of humor. Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Irene Warfield. Allan was born April 3, 1939 in Whittier, CA. His family moved to Mossyrock, WA in 1947 where he excelled in academics, football, basketball, and track. Allan served our country in the US Army at posts in Fort Ord, CA, Germany, and Fort Lewis, WA. He graduated the US Border Patrol Academy in Brownsville, TX April 19, 1966. His career included numerous positions, Border Patrol Inspector, Immigration Inspector, Officer-In-Charge, retiring from his accomplished 27-year career November 1990 as the Deputy District Director with the US Immigration and Naturalization Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico which covered the US Virgin Islands. Mickey and family would like to express sincere gratitude for the care received at Lynden Family Medicine, PeaceHealth, and Whatcom Hospice. At the request of Allan and Mickey – no service is planned. Please share your memories of Allan at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close