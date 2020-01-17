Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Charlotte Bromm Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Denver, Colorado on Friday the 13th, Lois was the youngest of five children. She attended the University of Colorado and graduated from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, where she met her husband, H. R. (Lad) Anderson. Lois and Lad were married in 1950. Together, Lois and Lad lived in Lewiston, Idaho, Chicago, Deer Lodge, Bozeman, Great Falls, and Big Sky, Montana. For fifteen years they lived in Los Gatos California, where she tended what became a beautiful collection of orchids and camellias. In retirement, Lois and Lad moved to Bellingham in 1994. Upon his death she moved into Mt. Baker Care Center in 2012, and was lovingly cared for by the incredible community there who became an extension of her family. A life-long member of PEO and AAUW, Lois was an avid bridge player, wonderful baker and knitter, lover of chocolate, and champion shopper of any sale within 100 miles. Lois and Lad had four children, Carolyn (Lynn Zavalney), David (Tim Devine), Laurie and Mark, and three grandchildren, Annaleigh, Adelicia and Ross Newall. She was preceded in death by her four siblings and her husband, Lad. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Moles Funeral Home, 2465 Lakeway Dr. Bellingham, WA. Memorials can be sent to PEO International Peace Scholarship Fund or the Covenant Network of Presbyterians. Please share memories of Lois at

