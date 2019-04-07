Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Evelyn Tiffey. View Sign



Lois Tiffey, age 89, passed away in Lynden, WA on March 31, 2019. She was born May 27, 1929 on a farm in Harrison County, Calhoun Township, Iowa. She was the daughter of Elzie C. Tiffey and Edna Grant Tiffey. At the age of seven she moved to Missouri and resided at various locations in the Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas area. Graduated from Wyandotte High School, Kansas City, Kansas. Went to work for Trans World Airlines in 1946. Retired from TWA in 1984 after working in New York, San Francisco, New Jersey and Kansas City, starting with manual reservations procedures and finishing with computerized reservations procedures. After retiring in 1984 until 1988 worked as an employee of Reed Publishing Co, in PA, a consultant to Northwest Airlines in Minnesota and an employee of PARS in Kansas City. In 1990, in a 38 ft. 5th wheel trailer, began traveling throughout the U.S., part of that time helping to establish RVing Women, an organization developed to support women, like herself. From 1993-95 returned to PARS (now Worldspan) in a consulting role. After 1995 resumed traveling, finally settling in Lynden, WA in 1999, but continued to enjoy camping with friends in a local camping club, The Roving Campers. In 2000 began genealogy research and gathered extensive information on Esplin and Grant surnames of her Mother’s ancestors plus Tiffey and Godden surnames of her Father’s ancestors. Surviving are her sister, Delores Lewis of Leavenworth, KS, two nieces, Robin McDowell of Leavenworth, KS and Billie Dee Murphy of Kansas City, KS, nephew Larry Ray Sparks, Jr. of Texas; plus grandnieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to a senior services facility or homeless assistance facility in your neighborhood. You may share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Westford Funeral Home & Cremation

